New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (May 1) said that the Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in the country to end the practice of polygamy. While talking to the media persons, the Assam Chief Minister said, "If Uniform Civil Code will not be implemented then polygamy system will continue in our society where a man marries 3-4 times curtailing the fundamental rights of women, our mothers, sisters."

"Uniform Civil Code should be implemented for the greater interest of our Muslim girls and women, so that a man does not engage in polygamy," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader underlined the need for the implementation of UCC in the state and said that the introduction of the legislation is necessary to give justice to all Muslim women.

"Everybody wants UCC. No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home 3 other wives. Ask any Muslim woman. UCC is not my issue, it is an issue for all Muslim women," Sarma was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

"If they are to be given justice, after the scrapping of Triple Talaq, UCC will have to be brought," he added.

If Uniform Civil Code doesn't get implemented, polygamy system will continue; a man will marry 3-4 times, curtailing the fundamental rights of a woman. Uniform Civil Code should be implemented for the greater interest of our Muslim women: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/32NCLyAxDx — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

Why BJP is so keen to implement the Uniform Civil Code?

Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party`s 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power.

Earlier Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government will be examining the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code, notably, is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation.

Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

Live TV