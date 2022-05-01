हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uniform Civil Code

'No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home 3 other wives': Assam CM bats for Uniform Civil Code

"UCC is not my issue, it is an issue for all Muslim women," Sarma was quoted as saying by ANI news agency. 

&#039;No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home 3 other wives&#039;: Assam CM bats for Uniform Civil Code
File photo (Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (April 30, 2022) extended support to the Uniform Civil Code and said that "everybody wants UCC". 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader underlined the need for the implementation of UCC in the state and said that the introduction of the legislation is necessary to give justice to all Muslim women.

"Everybody wants UCC. No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home 3 other wives. Ask any Muslim woman. UCC is not my issue, it is an issue for all Muslim women," Sarma was quoted as saying by ANI news agency. 

"If they are to be given justice, after the scrapping of Triple Talaq, UCC will have to be brought," he added.

Differentiating between the indigenous Muslims and the migrant Muslims in Assam, the Chief Minister said that the former wants not to be mixed with the latter.

"The Muslim community in Assam has one religion but culture and origin have two different sections. One of them is indigenous to Assam & has no history of migration in the last 200 yrs. That section wants that they are not mixed with migrated Muslims and be given a separate identity," he said.

The Chief Minister further informed that the state government will take the decision on the identity of the indigenous and the migrant Muslims in Assam.

The Uniform Civil Code, notably, is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation. 

Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India. 

(With agency inputs)

