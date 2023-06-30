trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629097
UNIFORM CIVIL CODE

Uniform Civil Code To Be Implemented In Uttarakhand Soon: CM Dhami

The Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand after a committee of experts set up by the state government announced a draft is ready

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 07:11 PM IST|Source: PTI

Uniform Civil Code To Be Implemented In Uttarakhand Soon: CM Dhami

New Delhi: The Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday after a committee of experts set up by the state government announced a draft is ready. In a tweet, he said, "As per the promise made to the people of the state, today on June 30, the committee formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code has completed its work." "Soon #UniformCivilCode will be implemented in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," Dhami said in the tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, who heads the panel, told a press conference in Delhi that the draft of the proposed UCC for Uttarakhand is ready and would soon be submitted to the state government.

Desai said the panel has drafted the code taking into account all shades of opinion and looking into various statutes and laws, including the statutory framework in select countries

