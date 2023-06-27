'Misunderstood Obama's Advice': Owaisi Targets PM Modi Over Remarks On Triple Talaq, UCC

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on triple talaq, Uniform Civil Code and Pasmanda Muslims in Bhopal and said that PM Modi did not grasp Barack Obama’s advice well. “PM Modi seems to have misunderstood Obama’s advice. Modi ji, answer me, will you abolish the “Hindu Undivided Family” (HUF)? This is causing the country to lose Rs 3064 crores every year,” Asaduddin Owaisi said. Earlier, former US President Barack Obama, in a media interview, said that the country may “start falling apart at some point” if ethnic minorities are not protected.

Obama said that PM Modi should be reminded of “the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India” if he meets with President Joe Biden. Taking to Twitter, the AIMIM chief said, "It seems Modi ji could not understand Obama's advice properly. Modi ji tell me, will you end the "Hindu Undivided Family" (HUF)? Because of this, the country is suffering a loss of 3064 crores every year ₹ ."

The Hyderabad MP accusing PM Modi of shedding ''crocodile tears for Pasmanda Muslims'' said, "On one hand you are shedding crocodile tears for Pasmanda Muslims, and on the other hand your pawns are attacking their mosques, taking away their jobs, bulldozing their homes, killing them through lynching, and They are also opposing their reservation. Your government has abolished the scholarship of poor Muslims. What are you doing if Pasmanda Muslims are being exploited? Before seeking the votes of Pasmanda Muslims, your workers should go door-to-door and apologize that your spokesperson and MLA had insolent in the glory of our Nabi-e-Kareem."

"Citing Pakistan, Modi ji has said that there is a ban on triple talaq. Why is Modi ji getting so much inspiration from the law of Pakistan? You even made a law against triple talaq here, but it did not make any difference at the ground level. Rather, the exploitation of women has increased further. We have always been demanding that social reform will not happen through laws. If a law has to be made, then it should be made against those men who run away leaving their wives even after marriage," AIMIM chief further said.

PM Modi's Remarks On Triple Talaq

Notably, PM Modi hit out at Opposition parties for "vote bank politics" and their "policy of appeasement" and said that those who are supporting triple talaq are doing grave injustice to Muslim women. Stating that advocating Triple Talaq is a "grave injustice" to Muslim women, PM Modi said that if it is a necessary tenet of Islam, then why Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh do not have it?

"Whoever talks in favour of Triple Talaq, whoever advocates it, those vote bank hungry people are doing a great injustice to Muslim daughters. Triple talaq doesn't just do injustice to daughters. It is beyond this; the whole family get ruined. If it has been a necessary tenet of Islam, then why was it banned in countries like Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh," said PM Modi.