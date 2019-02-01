Union Cabinet to meet ahead of Interim Budget 2019

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Interim Budget 2019, the Union Cabinet will meet in the national capital on Friday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10 am. Sources told Zee News that this will be a routine meet.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will be present the last financial exercise of the NDA Government. Income tax concessions for individuals, a farm relief package, support for small businesses and possible populist spending measures may be part of the Interim Budget 2019 ahead of ahead of the general elections, predict analysts.

The government has also listed as many as 48 Bills for discussion and passage during the Budget session of Parliament. According to an official release, the government wants passage of three Bills to replace ordinances. They include the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019, the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019; and the Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

The three ordinances are required to be passed during the Interim Budget Session, 2019 itself.

The decision on new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director also expected to be taken on Friday by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed selection committee.

With agency inputs