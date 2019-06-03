close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo slams Mamata Banerjee, says something is not well with her

BJP MP Babul Supriyo said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee should take a break for a few days.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo slams Mamata Banerjee, says something is not well with her

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Monday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is an experienced political but her decision to stop people from chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is abnormal and bizarre. Supriyo advised the West Bengal chief minister to uphold the dignity of post she holds. The BJP MP from Asansol said that Mamata should take a break for a few days. He added that the growing popularity of BJP in West Bengal has left Mamata completely rattled.

"Mamata Banerjee is an experienced politician but her behaviour is abnormal & bizarre. She should keep in mind the dignity of the post she holds. She should take a break for a few days.She's rattled by BJP's presence in Bengal," Supriyo was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BJP MP remarked that the West Bengal CM has now become the reason behind many memes on social media and this is not a good sign. Supriyo added that he will ask the people of his constituency to send 'Get Well Soon' cards to Mamata. "She is the cause for so many memes on social media, it is not good for anyone. From my constituency Asansol, we will send 'Get Well Soon' cards to Mamata Banerjee. Something is definitely not well with Didi, and she needs to answer that," noted Supriyo.

On Sunday, Mamata had slammed the BJP and accused it of using the 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan for political gains. The TMC chief also accused the BJP of ''mixing politics with religion'' by using the 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan. ''BJP is mixing religion with politics by using 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan,'' she had said.

Live TV

Mamata took to Facebook and wrote that "some BJP supporters are trying to spread hatred ideology through one section of media - the so-called BJP media and the so-called fake video, fake news, misinformation and disinformation to create confusion and to suppress truth and reality." Mamata also said that she has "no problem" with any particular slogan of political parties.

"Every political party has its own slogan. My party has Jai Hind, Vande Mataram. The Left has Inquilab Zindabad. Others have different slogans. We respect each other... Jai Sia Ram, Jai Ram Ji Ki, Ram Naam Satya hai etc have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments," she remarked.

"But BJP is using religious slogan Jai Sri Ram as their party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics. Deliberate attempts are being made to propagate the ideology of hatred through vandalism and violence, which must be opposed,'' said the West Bengal chief minister.

Tags:
Babul SupriyoMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal
Next
Story

Saints from across the country to meet in Ayodhya today to discuss construction of Ram Temple

Must Watch

PT22M41S

Know What's The Power of PM Modi's New Cabinet