Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi begin 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Delhi

New Delhi: Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi commenced 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Monday here to seek people's blessings and reach out to them directly.

Union Petroleum minister Puri started the 'yatra' from Fateh Nagar Gurudwara and MoS for External Affairs Lekhi began the rally from Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, according to a statement by Delhi BJP.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded his Council of Ministers last month with a focus on the inclusion of more women, OBCs and SCs, the BJP had announced that the new ministers would undertake the 'yatra' to reach out to people.

"Its (yatra) aim is not only to seek people's blessings but also contact them directly. The danger of corona pandemic is still looming large and therefore we should not delay in getting vaccinated," the statement quoting Puri said.

Puri also urged people to get vaccinated at the earliest.

The BJP minister travelled through Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Raghuvir Nagar, Madipur, Vishnu Garden, Rajouri Market, Dabri Mor, and reached Najafgarh here.

Lekhi travelled to Karol Bagh, Kirti Nagar, Patel Nagar, Prasad Nagar, Dev Nagar, Khalsa College, Rani Jhansi Road, Pusa Road, Old Rajinder Nagar, New Rajinder Nagar, Inderpuri and Narayana before reaching state party headquarters in the afternoon, the statement said.

Both Puri and Lekhi visited the vaccination centres in their respective areas before undertaking the 'yatra', it said.

"Puri went to Hari Nagar Ghanta Ghar vaccination centre and reviewed the arrangements there. On the other hand, his ministerial colleague Lekhi inspected and reviewed the vaccination centre at Navyug School, Mandir Marg and encouraged people to come out in large number for getting vaccinated," the Delhi BJP statement added.

