Unmarried Indian girls don’t indulge in carnal activities without assurance of marriage: MP HC

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday observed that India is a conservative society where unmarried girls don't indulge in carnal activities for fun without assurance of marriage, as per a report by Live Law.

The observations were made by Justice Subodh Abhyankar as he rejected the bail plea of a rape accused claiming that India has not reached a level where unmarried girls indulge in carnal activities with boys just for fun.

"India are a conservative society, it has not yet reached such level of civilization where unmarried girls, regardless of their religion, indulge in carnal activities with boys just for the fun of it, unless the same is backed by some future promise/assurance of marriage and to prove her point, it is not necessary every time for a victim to try to commit suicide as in the present case," a report by LiveLaw quoted the judge as saying.

The Court was hearing a case where it was alleged that the accused had committed rape after promising marriage. An FIR was registered in the case under Section 376 (Rape) and Section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code and various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused's counsel argued that the woman was not a minor when the offence took place and that the physical intimacy was consensual.

However, the State, observed that the accused had been raping the girl since October 2018, on the pretext of marriage but had later claimed that he was already married.