Unveiling The Extraordinary, The Remarkable Journey Of Chandrajyoti Singh, UPSC Topper At 22

New Delhi: Countless ambitious individuals embark on the arduous journey of preparing for India's most formidable Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the UPSC. This pursuit demands not just months, but often years of dedication and perseverance. However, amidst the sea of aspirants, only a select few manage to conquer this formidable challenge, often after enduring numerous attempts.

Among these aspirants stands a remarkable example in the form of IAS officer Chandrajyoti Singh, whose journey to success is nothing short of inspiring. Hailing from a family with a strong military background, Chandrajyoti drew inspiration from her parents, both retired army officers who instilled in her the values of discipline and determination from an early age. Chandrajyoti's academic journey began with her schooling at the prestigious APJ School in Jalandhar, followed by completing her Class 12 education at Bhawan Vidyalaya in Chandigarh.

Her pursuit of knowledge led her to St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, where she earned an Honours degree in History, laying a solid foundation for her future endeavors. However, life threw its share of challenges her way, compelling her to take a hiatus from her academic pursuits for personal reasons. Undeterred, she eventually resumed her path towards her goal of cracking the UPSC examination. At the tender age of 22, armed with determination and unwavering resolve, Chandrajyoti made her first attempt at the UPSC examination. Against all odds, she achieved a remarkable feat by securing an impressive

All India Rank (AIR) of 28, earning the coveted title of an IAS officer. This achievement not only marked her as one of the youngest aspirants to crack the UPSC Civil Services Examination but also catapulted her into the esteemed ranks of the youngest IAS officers in the country. Presently, Chandrajyoti Singh serves as an IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, holding the prestigious position of SDM in Mohali, where she continues to make significant contributions towards the betterment of society.