UP: 6 members of family die in fire at their shop; CM Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

The fire in a electronics-cum-furniture shop in Firozabad was caused by a suspected short circuit.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 07:34 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • In a fire in UP, at least six members of a family were killed
  • Three were injured in a fire in their electronics-cum-furniture shop

UP: 6 members of family die in fire at their shop; CM Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

FIROZABAD: At least six members of a family were killed and three injured on Tuesday after a fire broke out in their electronics-cum-furniture shop on the ground floor of the building they lived in, police said. Prima facie, it appears that a short circuit led to the fire, gutting not only the shop but also the owners' house on the first floor, they said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide a relief of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased, the government said. Of the six dead, three were children, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said.

 

He said 18 fire brigade vehicles from Agra, Mainpuri, Etah and Firozabad, and personnel from 12 police stations were involved in the rescue operation, which lasted for almost two-and-half hours.

Also Read: Massive FIRE breaks out at Delhi plastic factory, people being evacuated by breaking glass; 2 DEAD

"Since the area is congested, the rescuers had to put in extra efforts," the SSP said. "We are still trying to ascertain that no one is trapped inside. The rescue operations are on," he added.

