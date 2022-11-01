Massive FIRE breaks out at Delhi plastic factory, people being evacuated by breaking glass; 2 DEAD

A major accident has happened in Narela area of ​​Delhi. Here a massive fire has broken out in a plastic factory. As soon as the news was received, many fire tenders reached the spot and started the rescue operation. Efforts are on to control the fire. Some people have been pulled out by breaking the glass of the building. So far 2 people have died in the accident and 2-3 people are feared trapped. Delhi Fire Service said, "a fire broke out in a plastic factory in Narela Industrial Area. 10 fire tenders have reached the spot. So far three people have been rescued, some people are feared trapped. Rescue operation is on."

The fire broke out in the factory located in Narela when the workers were working in it. It is feared that 2-3 people may be trapped inside the building. The fire department is running a rescue operation to save them. Delhi Police said that the incident of fire took place in Narela industrial area. Some people are injured and have been taken to the hospital. Everyone's condition is stable. Two people have died in this accident, their identity is being ascertained.

Significantly, today (Tuesday) a terrible fire broke out in a hotel in Pune in Maharashtra. It is a matter of relief that there is no news of any casualty in the fire accident there. Immediately after receiving the information, the fire department reached the spot and started the operation to control the fire.