UP Assembly polls 2022: Mayawati woos Brahmin community, says 'I will focus only on development, not on building parks and statues'

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday (September 7, 2021) wooed the Brahmin community and said that she will ensure their security if she comes to power. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also promised that on coming to power in 2022, she will focus only on the development of the state and 'not on building parks and statues'.

"Brahmins have agreed that under BSP's rule, people from the Brahmin community were in better condition as compared to the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s rule. I assure the Brahmin community that if we come to power in the next elections, we will ensure their security," Mayawati said at a ceremony in Lucknow.

"We should ask people from the Brahmin community to join us for the upcoming elections to form the government with a majority, similar to 2007," the BSP supremo added.

The BSP Supremo also said, "It is to be noted that in the past, be it during SP's term or the BJP's tenure, due to their racist, narrow and capitalist thinking, the poor, labourers, employees, farmers, small businessmen, Dalits, OBCs, Brahmins all have been subjected to exploitation and harassment."

She added that people in cities, villages, towns, localities and lanes have started talking that the best governance was that of the BSP.

Mayawati also attacked Mohan Bhagwat over his 'same ancestors' remarks and asked the RSS chief that if people of Muslim and Hindu communities have the same ancestors, then why does the 'BJP behave as if Muslims are adopted'.

"I want to ask him (Mohan Bhagwat) if Hindus and Muslims in India have the same ancestors, then why RSS and BJP behave as if Muslims are adopted," she asked.

Mayawati's remarks came a day after Mohan Bhagwat had said that the basis of our unity is our motherland and glorious tradition.

"The ancestors of Hindus and Muslims living in India were the same," the RSS chief had said.

This is to be noted that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. Earlier in the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 325 seats out of a total of 403 Assembly seats. Samajwadi Party and its allies had won 54 seats and BSP had taken 19 seats, while others had won 5 seats.

