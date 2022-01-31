UP Assembly polls 2022: PM Narendra Modi to hold first virtual rally today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (January 31, 2022) hit battleground Uttar Pradesh and will hold a virtual rally in five districts.

The Prime Minister's virtual rally in the poll-bound state will cover the districts of Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Gautambuddh Nagar (Dadri/Jewar) and 21 Vidhan sabha seats.

This, notably, will be the first address by PM Modi for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the dates were announced for the Assembly elections.

जन भागीदारी और जन विश्वास में ही लोकतंत्र की ताकत निहित है। 31 जनवरी को यूपी के 5 जिलों के लिए होने वाली वर्चुअल रैली में आपकी हिस्सेदारी महत्वपूर्ण है। मेरा आग्रह है कि इस रैली के लिए आप अपने सुझाव नमो ऐप पर जाकर अवश्य साझा करें।https://t.co/ZmJIq5QweG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2022

Keeping the directions of the Election Commission of India in mind amid the Covid-19 spread, the total physical mobilization arrangements have been made to listen to PM Modi's address at 100 locations cutting across 98 mandals.

The total physical presence will be 50,000 covering 500 people per location.

There will be LED screens and campaign vans that will be dispatched to these locations for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address.

The BJP, which has a massive digital footprint, will use all its social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to reach the masses across these 21 Assembly constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases. The first phase of the election will take place on February 10 and the last phase on March 7. The counting will take place on March 10.

Live TV