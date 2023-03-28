topStoriesenglish2588518
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

UP BJP Leader Dupes Police Of Rs 2 Crore, Sells Land Using 'Forged' Documents In Amethi; Arrested

A a local BJP leader in UP's Amethi has been arrested for allegedly selling a piece of land to police for the construction of the Police Lines for Rs 2 crore.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 07:23 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

UP BJP Leader Dupes Police Of Rs 2 Crore, Sells Land Using 'Forged' Documents In Amethi; Arrested

Amethi: A local BJP leader has been arrested for allegedly selling a piece of land to police for the construction of the Police Lines for Rs 2 crore with the help of forged documents, while he had already taken a loan of Rs 78 lakh against it, news agency IANS reported. Superintendent of Police Elamaran G on Monday said BJP leader Omprakash alias Prakash Mishra had committed forgery and a case has been registered against him. The SP also said the accused had taken a loan from the Bank of India by mortgaging his land. However, through forged documents, he sold the land for the construction of Police Lines, he said. The said land is located in Chauhanpur village under Sadar tehsil (in Gauriganj). 

On July 27, 2017, Mishra had executed a sale deed of 0.253 square metre land. Before selling the land, he had taken a loan of Rs 78 lakh from the bank by mortgaging the land.
After executing the sale deed, the BJP leader received a payment of Rs 1.97 crore from the Amethi police.

Also Read: ‘Want To Kill Me…’: Gangster-Politician Atiq Ahmed As UP Police Take Him To Prayagraj

During the registry, Prakash did not give any information on whether there was any loan or outstanding dues against it. On January 3, 2023, the recovery officer at the Debts Recovery Tribunal, Allahabad had sent a recovery notice, following which the matter came to light.

Based on the complaint lodged by the Reserve Inspector at Police Lines, Amethi, a case was registered against Mishra on March 24.

The case has been registered under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

When contacted, Amethi district's BJP chief Durgesh Tripathi said Mishra is a party worker and a case has been registered against him. Tripathi said the law will take its own course, and if found guilty, action will be initiated against Mishra.

Live Tv

Uttar PradeshAmethiUP PoliceBJPBJP leader Omprakash alias Prakash Mishra

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?