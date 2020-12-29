UP Board Exam 2021: Date sheet for papers to be announced soon; check details

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Board Exams 2021 are likely to be held in March and April and the date sheet is going to be announced soon.

As per reports, the date sheet could be released within the next two days and over 22,000 schools have been selected out of 27,832 schools in the state to hold the UP Board 2021 exams.

The information of the schools chosen to conduct the board examination is likely to be uploaded on the official website in the coming days.

The state government has reportedly directed that a school which doesn't have access to a 10-ft road, will not conduct the exams.

Reports also say that the syllabus for the UP Board for the academic year 2020-21 will be further cut, which was earlier reduced by 30%.

The state education board in an official notification had said that due to COVID-19 outbreak, studies in its affiliated schools have been hampered and because of which the board has decided to reduce the syllabus by 30%.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has also extended the last date for submission of online application for class 10th and 12th board examinations till January 5, 2021.

The information regarding the last date for submission of application and the examination fee has been uploaded on the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

