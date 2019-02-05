UP Budget Session: Opposition members hurl paper balls towards podium during Guv's address

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

UP Budget Session: Opposition members hurl paper balls towards podium during Guv&#039;s address

Lucknow: Opposition members hurled paper balls towards the podium as Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik addressed a joint sitting of the state legislature on the Budget Session first day on Tuesday.

As soon as the governor began reading out his speech, opposition members started raising anti-government slogans and shouted 'Rajyapal Wapas Jao (Governor Go Back)'.

They soon started hurling paper balls towards the podium which were deflected by members of the staff using cardboard files.

Amid the din, the governor kept reading out his speech, which highlights various welfare and development schemes, besides achievements of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The annual budget will be presented on February 7 by Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.

The session is likely to conclude on February 22.

Uttar Pradesh
