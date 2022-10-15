UP CET Counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result OUT on upcet.admissions.nic.in, direct link to check here

UP CET Counselling 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test, UP CET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result for Round 1 is released on the official website uptac.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the BTech or BArch counseling can now check UP CET 2022 seat allotment results from on the official website.

Here's how to check UP CET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result

Vsit the official website of UPTAC- uptac.admissions.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the Round 1 Seat Allocation result link under the Candidate Activity Board option

In the newly opened tab enter your JEE Main application number or NATA application number and password

UP CET BTech or BArch seat allotment results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download your UP TAC Result 2022 and take printout

As per the official schedule candidates who have been allotted seats are now required to freeze or float the option as per their preferences from October 15 to 17, 2022. Payment of seat confirmation will also be done between October 15 and 17 by the candidates.

"For accepting seat, candidates (both Freeze or Float) have to submit seat acceptance fee else their allotted seat will be canceled and candidate will not be allowed to participate in the next/further rounds," stated UPTAC in a statement.