UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs state recruitment agencies to fill vacant posts in next 3 months

Lucknow: In an effort to step up recruitment in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for details of vacant posts from the heads of all departments of state.

The decision was taken during a meeting with officers of all recruitment commissions and the boards that took place at the Lok Bhavan in the state capital.

The CM said, "So far 3 lakh recruitments have been done, similarly start the recruitment process in a transparent manner within the next three months, the appointment letter should be distributed in the next six months."

"Just as UP Lok Seva Commission conducted a transparent and fair recruitment, in a similar fashion the other recruitments should be completed," he said.

So far, 1,37,000 police posts have been filled while 50,000 teachers have been recruited and more than one lakh vacancies in other departments have been filled.

Even in coronavirus crisis as many as 125 crore people have been given employment.