Uttar Pradesh

UP govt to disburse Rs 415 crore as crop loss compensation

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated over Rs 415 crores in relief funds for the financial year 2021-22.

UP govt to disburse Rs 415 crore as crop loss compensation
File photo

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated over Rs 415 crores in relief funds for the financial year 2021-22 to provide adequate compensation to the farmers who suffered crop losses due to recent floods.

It has been reported that the compensation was released to the respective district collectors and will be distributed through DBT.

The officials have expedited the relief process after chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s explicitly instructed that every farmer, whose crop has been altered or damaged should be compensated on a priority basis.

Till now, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred over Rs 4,15 crore in relief funds that will benefit as many as 11 lakh farmers across the state.

The compensation amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of farmers from the district treasury. In wake of the natural calamities, the state government is providing financial assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh have suffered severe crop damage due to torrential rains and heavy floods in September and early October.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshUP floodsFarmersFarmers CompensationYogi Adityanath
