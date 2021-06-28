UP makes record in COVID-19 testing, gears up for Delta Plus variant

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh tested 2.62 lakh samples on Sunday (June 27, 2021) and now is the only state in India to test over 5.7 crore samples. The Yogi Adityanath-led government is also preparing for the possible third wave of COVID-19 and has increased the genome sequencing amid the Delta Plus threat.

The state government also aims to administer 10 crore vaccine doses by August end. As of Monday (June 28, 2021) morning, over 3.04 crore vaccine doses have been given across the state, of which, 2.61 crores have received the first jab, while 43.25 lakh people are now completely vaccinated.

The state government is increasing the total number of vaccination centres to 10,000 and plans to vaccinate everyone above 18 years of age by December.

Uttar Pradesh is also preparing to vaccinate over 10 to 12 lakh people daily from July and 12 to 20 lakh from August.

CM Yogi has also announced a reward for districts that will be first COVID-19 free and record 100% vaccination.

In view of the oxygen crisis during the second wave of COVID-19 in April and May, around 116 new oxygen plants have been installed and the work is going on setting up another 528 oxygen plants.

More than 5,800 Pediatric ICU (PICU) beds have also been made ready in medical colleges.

On the other hand, genome sequencing of 100 samples has been started at King George's Medical University (KGMU), for in-depth investigation of COVID-19 patients. The results of these samples will be helpful in making necessary efforts to counter the threat of the Delta Plus variant.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the testing facilities should be increased in the medical institutions of Varanasi and Noida on the lines of KGMC and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute, Lucknow.

Although the state has not reported any Delta Plus case yet, the UP government has instructed the state health department to adopt a proactive and multifaceted approach and formulate a stringent action plan in all the districts to tackle the new variant that could lead to a possible third COVID-19 wave.

The Yogi Government has also ensured that there is the availability of all necessary equipment including BiPAP machine, Paediatric ICU, mobile X-ray machine.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 190 fresh cases and now has 3,046 active COVID-19 infections.

(With agency inputs)

