हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

UP police arrests 227 people for Friday violence; CM Yogi Adityanath issues stern warning

Uttar Pradesh police arrested 227 people from various districts in the state in connection with Friday's violence, reports PTI. 

UP police arrests 227 people for Friday violence; CM Yogi Adityanath issues stern warning
File Photo

Uttar Pradesh police arrested 227 people from various districts in the state in connection with Friday's violence during protests against the controversial remarks of suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warning of strictest action against those attempting to vitiate the atmosphere. Among those arrested, 68 were held in Prayagraj and 50 in Hathras, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement on Saturday. He said 48 people were arrested in Saharanpur, 28 in Ambedkarnagar, 25 in Moradabad and eight in Firozabad.

UP Chief Minister Adityanath, who has often spoken of how under his rule the state has been rid of frequent riots, issued a stern warning.

"Strictest action will be taken against the anti-social elements involved in the chaotic efforts to spoil the atmosphere in various cities in the past few days," he said while issuing directives to officials.

"There is no place for such anti-social people in a civilised society. No innocent should be harassed, but not a single guilty should be spared," he said.

Mrityunjay Kumar, the media advisor to the chief minister, in a tweet in Hindi said, "Remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday" and posted a photo of a bulldozer demolishing a building.

Under Chief Minister Adityanath, the state administration has been cracking down on criminals and riot accused, seizing or razing their properties. His critics have often accused him of adopting strong-arm tactics.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshYogi AdityanathNupur SharmaBJPFriday violence
Next
Story

Nupur Sharma comments row: After violence-hit Howrah, internet suspended in THIS West Bengal city

Must Watch

PT4M35S

CM Kejriwal's rally in Himachal Pradesh