UP Polls 2022 phase one: All about key candidates from Modi Nagar seat

New Delhi: Polling in the Jat-dominated Western region of Uttar Pradesh has begun on Thursday (February 10) for the 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts.

In the first phase of the UP-assembly elections, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra and Mathura will go to polls from 7 am to 6 pm.

As part of the Ghaziabad district, the voting trend of the Modi Nagar constituency will cast a significant impact on the results of the Uttar Pradesh elections. A total of 3,30,894 voters are expected to participate in today’s polling from Modi Nagar.

Here is a list of key candidates contesting for the Modi Nagar seat in 2022.

Manju Shiwach, BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party, which has given the Modi Nagar constituency its first woman MLA in 2017, has once again fielded gynaecologist Manji Shiwach from the seat.

In 2017, Shiwach defeated the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) by a whopping margin of 66582 votes.

Poonam Garg, BSP

Modi Nagar seat, which has been a stronghold of BSP before 2017, will see Dr Poonam Garg contesting from the seat from Mayawati’s camp.

Garg, who is fighting the polls on the issues of women’s safety, unemployment, and lack of infrastructure, has lost the seat in 2107 to BJP.

Sudesh Sharma, RLD

A veteran Rashtriya Lok Dal leader, Sudesh Sharma will be contesting the elections from the Modi Nagar seat for the SP-RLD alliance.

Sharma was elected the MLA from the constituency in 2012 after which, he lost the seat to BJP.

Neeraj Kumar Prajapati, INC

Congress has fielded Neeraj Kumar Prajapati from the Modi Nagar constituency. Congress last won the Modi Nagar seat in 1985.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that have kicked off on Wednesday will be concluded in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The counting of votes will be held on March 10.