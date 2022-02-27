UP Polls: Elderly woman comes on stretcher at polling booth in Prayagraj to cast her vote

New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh goes in polling for the fifth phase of Assembly elections 2022 to decide the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 assembly seats. The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the 12 district of the poll-bound state.

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj an elderly woman was escorted on a stretcher to the polling booth to cast her vote in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Showing the courage and asserting the power of each vote she told ANI, "I have to come like this because I have a fracture in my back, but can't let my vote go waste."

The fifth phase of Assembly elections includes Amethi, Raebareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda districts in UP.

The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

