UP Polls: Yogi Aadityanath's 'Puncture Wali Cycle' dig at Samajwadi Party

"Yogi in state and Modi at Centre will bring bullet train-like development here," said UP CM Yogi Aditynath.

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh prepares for the fourth phase of Assembly elections, leaders of all the political parties have geared up their speeches and are launching attacks on rivals to woo voters.

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party in city of Raebareli, UP CM Yogi Adityanath asked the public if they "want bullet train development or 'puncture wali Cycle' in the state?" UP CM said, "Yogi in state and Modi at Centre will bring bullet train-like development here."

"Samajwadi Party and other parties are doing politics at the nation's cost. Congress, SP, BSP are toying with the security of the nation and society," added Yogi.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party on its links with 2008 Ahemdabad serial blast convicts Adityanath said, "Gujarat court has convicted 38 people in Ahmedabad blasts case. Of these, 8 have a connection with Azamgarh. Of these 8 convicts, a convict’s father is an active Samajwadi Party worker. SP Chief should give clarification and apologise before the public."

Uttar Pradesh will go for the fourth phase of polling for Assembly elections 2022 on February 23.

(With ANI inputs)

