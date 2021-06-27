हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP: Private hospital in Bareilly sealed for alleged irregularities

A private hospital in Aonla here has been sealed by a team of the district administration and the medical department for alleged irregularities, officials said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose

Bareilly: A private hospital in Aonla here has been sealed by a team of the district administration and the medical department for alleged irregularities, officials said on Sunday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Parul Tarar said that Dharamdas, a resident of Dhakora, had demanded an inquiry after his wife died at the hospital during treatment.

In his complaint, Dharamdas said that on June 10, his wife, Somvarti, was admitted for an abortion procedure at the New Bharat Hospital, but owing to negligence of the doctor, she died on June 13.

Based on the complaint, the SDM along with Dr Intzar Hussain from the local community health centre, raided the hospital, the officials said.

The staff at the hospital could not produce any documents related to registration, they said.

According to the SDM, a BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) doctor, Ashok Kumar, was present at the hospital and he said that he had come here three days ago and has no information about the hospital.

The person operating the hospital, Ibne Ali, was not present there.

Tarar also informed that expired medicines were found at the medical store of the hospital, and hence, the hospital was sealed on grounds of irregularities.

