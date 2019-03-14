हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirmala Sitharaman

UPA govt did not take steps that had to be taken after 26/11 terror strike: Nirmala Sitharaman

Addressing the Delhi BJP workers, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been talking about a zero tolerance policy against terrorism. 

UPA govt did not take steps that had to be taken after 26/11 terror strike: Nirmala Sitharaman
File photo

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday claimed the UPA government did not take the steps it should have after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and there would have been more deterrence against such terror strikes had it been proactive.

Addressing the Delhi BJP workers, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been talking about a zero tolerance policy against terrorism. 

"Whatever had to be done after 26/11 Mumbai attacks was not done by the previous government. Had it been more proactive, there would have been more deterrence," Sitharaman said. 

In case of the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF men were killed, she said the government waited for 10-12 days and after getting intelligence inputs that suicide bombers were again going to launch attacks, the air force struck their camps in Pakistan, she said. 

Tags:
Nirmala SitharamanLok Sabha election 201926/11 attackUPA GovtMumbai attack
Next
Story

Tom Vadakkan: From Sonia Gandhi's close aide to saffron leader, here's his brief profile

Must Watch

PT1M32S

Watch top 10 election stories