UPCET 2021

UPCET 2021: NTA announces exam dates for Uttar Pradesh common entrance test, check schedule here

The candidates need to note that UPCET 2021 exam, which will be conducted in various shifts, is scheduled to be conducted from September 5 and 6, 2021. 

UPCET 2021: NTA announces exam dates for Uttar Pradesh common entrance test, check schedule here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) exam dates on Wednesday (August 11, 2021). The candidates need to note that UPCET 2021 exam, which will be conducted in various shifts, is scheduled to be conducted from September 5 and 6, 2021. 

“It has been decided that the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET)-2021, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on 5 September 2021(Sunday) and 6 September 2021(Monday),” said the official notice.

The agency also revealed that the examination will be held in various gifts starting from:
On day one, September 5, MBA exam will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, followed by MCA, M.Sc. (Maths) M.Sc, M.Tech from 4 pm to 6 pm. 

On day two, September 6 the exams for the other courses will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, 12 noon to 2 pm, 4 pm to 7 pm.

Click here to see UPCET 2021 Exam schedule

ALSO READ: UPSSSC PET 2021 deferred, check revised exam schedule at upsssc.gov.in

The candidates can check the complete schedule through the official website- nta.ac.in.

The candidates who seek admission in B.Pharm, B.Des, BHMCT, B.Voc, BFA, BFAD, MCA, integrated MBA, B.Tec lateral entry, B.Pharm lateral entry, MCA, BBA, M.Sc, and M.Tech course sit in the UPCET exams. 

