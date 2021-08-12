UPSSSC PET 2021 deferred, check revised exam schedule at upsssc.gov.in

New Delhi: The UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the preliminary eligibility test (PET). The commission released an official notice for UPSSSC PET 2021 examination which stated that it will now be held on August 24. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on August 20.

The commission’s official notice reads, “The Commission will conduct the UP PET 2021 examination on August 24, 2021 (Tuesday) in two shifts. It has been decided to conduct the first shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM.”

Read the complete notice here:

As per the reports over 20,73,540 candidates have registered to appear in the UP PET 2021 examination that will be held in each of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The registration process for the PET had started on May 25, 2021.

Reportedly, the UPSSSC will fill up around 17,000 posts from the examination results which will be declared in November 2021, 1500+ posts result in December, 900+ posts in January 2022, 2900+ posts result in February and 5000+ posts results in March.

Live TV