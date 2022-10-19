UPPSC PCS Final Result 2021 DECLARED at uppsc.up.nic.in, 627 candidates qualify- Direct link here

UPPSC PCS 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final result of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021, commonly known as PCS-2021, on Wednesday. UP PCS 2021 Main Exam Result was declared on 12 July 2022 based on which total 1285 candidates were called for interview. The interview was conducted from 21 July to 05 August 2022 in which 25 candidates were absent. The commission has finally declared a total of 627 candidates successful against a total of 29 types of 678 posts. While 02 posts of Labor Enforcement Officer and 49 of Principal i.e. a total of 51 posts are left vacant.

The marks obtained and post wise or category wise cut-off marks of the candidates will be released soon on the official website of the commission. The secretary said that the results have been made available on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in for the benefit of the candidates. For the remaining 51 vacant posts that includes two posts of labour enforcement officer and 49 posts of principals of Government Intermediate Colleges, no candidate was found suitable and as a result these posts have remained unfilled, he added.

UPPSC PCS Result 2021: Here's how to check UP PCS Result

Step 1: First of all go to the official website of the commission, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on 'LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE'.

Step 3: PDF of UP PCS Final Result will open on the screen, check your roll number and name in it.

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a printout and keep it with you for future reference.

The posts on which the candidates have been declared successful include Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), District Commandant Homeguards, Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer (Treasury), Cane Inspector and Assistant Sugar Commissioner, District Cane Officer UP Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch), Deputy Jailer etc.

The commission had conducted PCS (Mains)-2021 at centres set up in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad between March 23 and March 27, 2022 in which a total of 5,957 candidates had appeared. Results of PCS (Mains)-2021 were declared on July 12 and in which 1285 candidates were declared qualified for the interview round. However, a total of 25 candidates had failed to appear in the interview.