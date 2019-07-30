Uproar in Lok Sabha over Unnao rape survivor's accident; Congress demands statement from Home Minister

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed uproar over Unnao rape survivor’s accident in Uttar Pradesh, as the opposition parties made attempt to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the issue. The opposition attack was led by the Congress, which demanded that a statement must be made on the floor of House on the issue by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking about the issue, leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said that “people of India are feeling ashamed due to the Unnao incident”. He further pointed that a key witness had also been killed in the road accident.

He said, “People of India are feeling ashamed today due to Unnao incident, it's a blot on civilized society, where a minor girl was gangraped. A truck hit victim's car and killed a witness. Victim and her lawyer are in critical condition.”

“We demand that Home Minister comes to the House and gives a statement. What kind of a society are we talking about, where such an incident (accident of Unnao rape case victim in Raebareli) happened with the victim?” the Congress leader further said.

The attack was countered by the government, which accused the opposition parties, including the Congress, of politicising the issue.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Unnao rape survivor's accident issue “should not be politicised”. He added, “CBI inquiry is already underway, FIR has been registered. Government is investigating with impartiality.”

Before Parliament convened on Tuesday, members of the Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress staged protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the premises. They alleged that the rape survivor had been attacked intentionally.

This came even as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government formally recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the road accident, wherein two women had died. The family of the rape survivor, who is currently in a critical condition, had written to the state government demanding a CBI probe.