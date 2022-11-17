UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 registration to begin from February 1 at upsc.gov.in- Check schedule and other details here

UPSC CSE 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has already released the annual examination schedule for the year 2023. Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 will take place on May 28, 2023, and the notification will be released on February 1, 2023, according to the test calendar. The UPSC CSE Prelims application form 2023 must be submitted by February 21, 2023. Candidates can acquire the UPSC annual exam schedule by going to upsc.gov.in, the organization's official website. The exam dates, however, are subject to change if the situation calls for it. The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will be held on September 15, 2023, and will last 5 days. On November 26, 2023, the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023 is planned to begin and last for 10 days.

UPSC CSE 2023: Important Dates

Date of Notification: February 01, 2023

Last Date for receipt of Applications: February 21, 2023

Date of commencement of Exam: May 28, 2023 (SUNDAY)

Duration of Exam: 1 day

UPSC CSE 2023 Calendar: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination’ option.

Click on the ‘Calendar’ option. You will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the link that reads ‘Annual Calendar 2023“

A new PDF will open. Scroll down the PDF to check the examination date of various exams.

Save the pdf and download it for future reference.

The initial step for a candidate is the UPSC Prelims 2022 exam. 2023 UPSC Mains Exam. Candidates who passed the preliminary examination will now take the main examination.