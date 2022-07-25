UPSC IAS examination is not just the most difficult examination but also the most desired examination with the success rate of approx. 1%. Every year, around 10 lakh aspirants appear in this examination with the dream of becoming a civil servant under various posts. It is the most prestigious government job in India. One can go into the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service and so many other departments under the government of India. We have often come across so many who were not able to crack it even with the preparation 6-8 years. So, to get into civil service, it is of utmost importance to make a roadmap and follow the same. In this article, we are going to tell how you can strategize better and what are the prerequisites for the examination.

The most common questions that most of the UPSC IAS exam aspirants ask when they start the preparation are: Is it difficult to crack the exam? Which UPSC Books should I refer? Is it sufficient to practice from UPSC previous year Questions papers? How many UPSC Books will I need to study from? How much time do I need to crack the UPSC exam? What is the perfect strategy to crack UPSC in the very first attempt? And so on…. Well, we are here to help you with the best possible strategy to crack UPSC IAS Exam 2023.

UPSC examination takes place in three phases: UPSC Prelims, UPSC Main and UPSC Interview. As per the reports, every year about 25% students are able to clear UPSC Prelims and appear for Mains examination. So, the first thing that an aspirant need to make sure is that he/she prepares for the Prelims examination at his/her best to qualify for the mains examination. In this article, we are going to share strategies to prepare well for UPSC CSE Prelims General Studies - Paper 1.

Perquisites for UPSC Examination:

Familiarity with the eligibility criteria: Make sure you fit into the eligibility criteria in the context of age, education and other criterias as well.

Understand the UPSC Examination syllabus: Make sure you check the syllabus for UPSC Pre Examination thoroughly. You need to go through the syllabus of Paper 1 and Paper 2 carefully.

Know about Exam: Research well on the UPSC IAS examination and the posts that are provided under UPSC IAS Examination

Make a schedule: You need to make a routine for the whole day and break your preparation into modules. Make a timeline for the syllabus and be assured that you finish the syllabus under that timeline.

Buy most relevant books: Whether you attend coaching or prepare on your own, the right content makes a whole lot of difference. Make sure you buy the most relevant UPSC books and read the most helpful content only to make sure you crack the examination. Also, to clear prelims exam, do not forget to solve UPSC previous year questions papers. You can also refer UPSC CSE Prelims 10 Years' Solved Papers (2013-2022) General Studies Paper-1 (For 2023 Exam) by Oswaal Books.

Oswaal UPSC Books | Previous Years Question Papers For UPSC 2023 Exams contain 10 Years Solved Papers with Chapter-wise Trend-Analysis, Answer Keys with detailed solutions, cognitive exam ready tools, tips & trick to crack the exam.

Here’s the recommended link for UPSC Books | Previous Years Question Papers For UPSC 2023 Exams: https://bit.ly/3IVLF2A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJLNVY4oeCc

Tips to crack the UPSC Examination

UPSC CSE Prelims is the very first stage to become a civil servant. To qualify for this examination, it is very important to make a planned strategy and follow the same till you get success. There is a reason that out of approx. 1 million aspirants, a handful of students are able to clear the cut-off and make it to the mains. To become a civil servant, hard work is not the only key. One also needs to be patient, consistent, persistent and disciplined

Tips to crack UPSC Examination:

• Be self-motivated

• Do not procrastinate

• Be confident in yourself

• Stay away from distractions

• Give mock tests and practice regularly

• Make achievable targets

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)