UPSC likely to announce Civil Services Prelims 2020 date on June 5

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday (May 20) said that the date for 2020 civil services preliminary examination would be announced on June 5.

Notably, the test was scheduled to be held on May 31 but it was postponed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

A special meeting of the UPSC was held on Wednesday to review the situation after the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

"Taking notice of the extension of several restrictions, the commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews, for the present," a statement issued by the UPSC said.

The statement added that the UPSC has taken note relaxations being announced by the central government as well as various state governments and the commission would meet again to review the situation after the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown on May 31.

"With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020," the statement said.

The UPSC conducts civil services examination every year in three stages  prelims, main and interview to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The UPSC has already deferred personality test for remaining candidates for the civil services examination, 2019; notification for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service examination, 2020; notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020; notification for the Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 and the NDA & Naval Academy Examination, 2020.