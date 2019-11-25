UPSC recruitment: Combined Defence Services Exam (I) 2019 result announced

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday declared the results of Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) 2019. A total of 129 candidates have qualified for admissions to the 148th Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun (82); Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala (44), and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (03).

The Commission had recommended 2726, 1609 and 643 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. A round of interviews were held before finalising the candidates.

The examination were conducted to recruit 100 candidates for Indian Military Academy (including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' certificates (Army Wing) holders), 45 for Indian Naval Academy (including six vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' Certificate holders (Naval Wing))and 32 for Air Force Academy, a statement issued by the Commission states.

Thee results are available on the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The score will, however, will be available only after the declaration of final result of Officers' Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019.

Click here to check your result

The verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of the qualified candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score. Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice.

The examination was conducted by in February 2019.