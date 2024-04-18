UPSC Success Story: From Corporate Career To Civil Service Triumph, The Inspiring Journey Of Wardah Khan, UPSC AIR-18

New Delhi: Wardah Khan's journey from the bustling corporate world to the corridors of civil service success is nothing short of inspiring. Hailing from the vibrant city of Noida, she took the bold step of bidding farewell to her corporate career in pursuit of a long-cherished dream: cracking the prestigious UPSC exam. This leap of faith culminated in a remarkable achievement as she clinched the 18th rank in the UPSC exam of 2023, a feat that was unveiled amidst much anticipation on a Tuesday when the results were announced.

Reflecting on her journey, Wardah shared her disbelief and euphoria at securing a spot among the top 20 candidates. "Like every aspirant, I harbored dreams of seeing my name on the result list. However, breaking into the top 20 seemed beyond reach, almost surreal. It's an incredibly surreal feeling right now. My family is overflowing with joy and pride," she expressed to PTI.

Her aspirations extend beyond mere accomplishment as she sets her sights on serving in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), driven by a passion to enhance India's global standing and support the Indian diaspora across international arenas.

Residing in the serene enclave of Vivek Vihar within Noida's Sector 82, Wardah's academic journey commenced with a Bachelor's in Commerce (Honours) from the esteemed Khalsa College of Delhi University. The sole offspring of her parents, she resides with her mother since her father's passing nine years ago.

The seeds of her civil service ambition were sown during her college tenure, nurtured by a keen interest in geopolitics, history, and politics. Despite actively participating in debates and Mock United Nations (MUN) sessions, the notion of embracing civil services as a career path had yet to crystallize in her mind.

Fueled by an innate desire to make a tangible difference in society, Wardah took the plunge, transitioning from the corporate sphere to the realm of civil services. With unwavering determination, she embarked on an intensive preparation journey for the UPSC exam, diligently studying from the comfort of her home while complementing her efforts with online coaching from a reputable institution over the course of a year.

Sharing insights for aspiring UPSC candidates, the 18th rank-holder emphasized the importance of mastering fundamental resources such as NCERT textbooks and 'Polity' by Laxmikant. Additionally, she stressed the significance of meticulously structuring syllabus outlines for both mains and optional subjects, along with thorough note preparation before diving into the exam cycle.

Wardah's achievement adds to the collective success story of 1,016 candidates, comprising 664 men and 352 women, who have qualified for various services as recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

In the annals of civil service excellence, Wardah Khan's journey stands as a testament to perseverance, courage, and the pursuit of noble ideals. As she prepares to embark on her chosen path within the Indian Foreign Service, her resolve to make a meaningful impact on the global stage shines brightly, inspiring countless others to dare to dream and pursue their aspirations with unwavering determination.