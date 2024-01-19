UPSC Success Story: IFS Officer Muskan Jindal, Who Cracked UPSC Exam And In First Attempt, Secured AIR..

New Delhi: Clearing UPSC that too in the first attempt is not child’s play. A lot of hard work and determination is required for that. But what if someone not only clears UPSC in the first attempt but also aces it with a great rank? Himachal Pradesh's Muskan Jindal from Solan has done this. Yes, Muskan has secured All India Rank 87 in her first attempt in the year 2019 examination and went on to become an IFS officer.

1. Dreaming of UPSC Since Childhood

Muskan Jindal, a resident of Solan in Himachal Pradesh, achieved the remarkable feat of securing All India Rank 87 in her first attempt at the UPSC examination in 2019. Her childhood dream of becoming a civil servant paved the way for a dedicated and strategic approach to her studies.

2. Academic Excellence from School to College

Muskan's journey began with academic excellence from her school days. A consistent topper, she secured a perfect 10 Cumulative Grade Points Average in the tenth grade and achieved an impressive 96% in Class 12. Her academic prowess continued in college, where she secured the 5th rank in her graduation, completing B. Com (Hons) from SD College Chandigarh, Punjab University.

3. Early UPSC Preparation

Commencing her UPSC preparation during her graduation, Muskan devoted 4 to 5 hours daily in the last year of her studies. Taking a strategic one-year break post-graduation, she focused on intensifying her preparation for the UPSC exam.

4. Overcoming Challenges and Self-Belief

Muskan emphasized the importance of not comparing oneself to others during UPSC preparation. Believing in her capabilities, she approached the exam with confidence, focusing on limited resources but revising them meticulously. She advised aspirants to stay focused on self-improvement and not be deterred by the experiences of others.

5. Effective Use of Newspapers and Current Affairs

Muskan incorporated newspapers into her routine, using online compilations for current affairs. Integrating facts and figures from the prelims into her mains answers, she aimed for relevance and practical application in her responses.

6. Maintaining Consistency and Handling Breaks

Consistency, according to Muskan, is key in UPSC preparation. While breaks are crucial for refreshment, she advised aspirants to engage in activities of interest during such moments, ensuring a balance between study and relaxation.

7. Managing Social Media

Muskan shared her unique perspective on social media, advocating for self-control rather than complete isolation. She stressed the importance of having the discipline to use the phone only when necessary.

8. Strategic Resource Utilization

Clear about her resources, Muskan focused on NCERT books and standard texts. After thorough readings, she solved test papers to assess her preparedness, relying on a strategic approach to her studies.

9. Honesty in Answer Writing and Interview Preparation

Muskan's approach to answer writing involved drafting rough answers first, followed by refining them for improved clarity. She emphasized the significance of honesty and balance during interviews, advising candidates to avoid falsehoods.

10. Self-Study as the Key

While Muskan sought guidance from both online and offline sources, she attributed her success mainly to self-study. Setting weekly targets and maintaining consistent dedication, she advised aspiring candidates to remain focused throughout their preparation journey.