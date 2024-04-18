UPSC Success Story: Meet Sarika Who Overcame Cerebral Palsy To Shine At UPSC, Ranks 922

New Delhi: In the heart of Kozhikode, Kerala, a young woman's indomitable spirit has shattered the barriers imposed by cerebral palsy, marking an extraordinary milestone in her journey - conquering the civil services exam. Sarika A K, despite the constraints of her condition, which restricts the use of her dominant hand, has triumphed, securing a commendable rank of 922 in her second endeavor at the UPSC 2023 examination administered by the Union Public Service Commission.

Sarika's initial reaction to her achievement was one of disbelief, swiftly followed by an overwhelming sense of joy at reaching this significant pinnacle. She attributes her success to the steadfast support of her family, friends, and mentors, notably highlighting the indispensable role played by her parents in nurturing her aspirations.

Embarking on the path of civil services post-graduation, Sarika's journey to success was marked by unwavering determination and relentless perseverance. Drawing inspiration from remarkable individuals such as Jessica Cox, a licensed pilot defying conventional norms despite being without arms, Sarika underscores the paramount importance of relentlessly pursuing one's dreams.

However, Sarika's odyssey through the various stages of the civil services examination was not devoid of challenges. From navigating the logistics of exam centers to surmounting the rigors of a grueling week-long main examination, she tackled each hurdle with admirable resilience. While the accessibility of the exam center in Kozhikode proved advantageous, accommodations had to be arranged for the main examination held in Thiruvananthapuram.

During the crucial interview phase held in Delhi, Sarika found unwavering support in the form of her father, who traveled from Qatar to stand by her side. Despite braving the chilly weather, Sarika's interview panel exuded warmth, focusing more on her personal background and hometown rather than delving into current affairs.

Beyond being a personal triumph, Sarika's achievement serves as a profound source of inspiration, symbolizing the triumph of the human spirit over physical adversity. Her narrative stands as a guiding light for countless others confronting similar obstacles, showcasing that with unwavering determination and a strong support system, any goal is within reach.