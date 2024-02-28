UPSC Success Story: Meet Swati Meena Naik, The UPSC Topper Who Achieved Success At Just 22 In Her First Attempt

New Delhi: Every year, a multitude of UPSC aspirants invest substantial sums of money to enroll in prestigious coaching institutes, perpetuating a cycle of financial commitment. The journey towards preparing for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) sees aspirants congregating in Delhi, driven by the pursuit of success. The financial burden borne by parents and guardians escalates, requiring significant financial outlays to support their children's ambitions.

However, amidst this landscape of coached endeavors, there exist a select few aspirants who embark on a path of self-reliance, navigating the complexities of India's most arduous examination without formal coaching. One shining example is IAS Swati Meena Naik, who defied conventional wisdom by clinching success in her inaugural attempt, unassisted by coaching institutions. Her remarkable feat, achieved at the tender age of 22, marked her as the youngest officer in her cohort.

Originating from the heartland of Rajasthan, specifically Sikar, Swati's academic journey commenced in Ajmer, where she completed her schooling at the esteemed Sophia Girls' College. Raised in a household where her mother managed a thriving business venture operating a petrol pump, and her father served as an officer within the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), Swati was imbued with a sense of determination from an early age.

Despite her mother's aspirations for her to pursue a medical career, Swati drew inspiration from a maternal figure and set her sights on the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Encouraged wholeheartedly by her father, she embarked on her preparation odyssey with diligence and perseverance, culminating in a triumphant performance in her maiden attempt.

In the year 2007, Swati scripted her success story by clinching an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 260 in the UPSC CSE examination. Presently, she holds the esteemed position of Director within the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation under the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, contributing meaningfully to the nation's welfare.

Renowned for her unwavering commitment to ethical principles and her exemplary professionalism, Swati's influence extends beyond her professional domain. Notably, her sister, inspired by Swati's illustrious example, followed in her footsteps and secured success in the UPSC examination, ascending to the esteemed rank of an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer in the year 2011.