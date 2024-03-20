UPSC Success Story: Meet The Assam Doctor Who Achieved UPSC AIR-5 But Chose A Different Path Than Becoming An IAS Officer

New Delhi: In the expansive landscape of UPSC aspirants, there exists a cohort of individuals whose dedication spans years as they fervently pursue their aspirations of donning the prestigious mantle of an IAS or IPS officer. Amongst them, Mayur Hazarika emerges as a beacon of distinction, having achieved an impressive All India Rank of 5 in the UPSC examination. However, contrary to conventional expectations, Hazarika made the audacious decision to diverge from the conventional path of an IAS officer.

Indeed, it may come as a surprise, but Hazarika relinquished the pursuit of a medical career to embark on the journey of a civil servant. Despite his remarkable rank in the UPSC exam, his ambition lay beyond the realm of the IAS, as he opted for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) over its more conventional counterpart.

Hailing from the picturesque region of Assam, Hazarika's academic brilliance has been evident since his formative years. Excelling in both scholastic and intermediate studies, his educational journey commenced at the esteemed Don Bosco School in Tezpur, Assam, where he completed his primary education up to Class 10. Subsequently, he pursued his higher secondary education at Ramanujan Junior College for Class 12.

Following the completion of his secondary education, Hazarika demonstrated his prowess by successfully clearing the NEET examination and embarking on the pursuit of a career in medicine. He secured admission at the prestigious Gauhati Medical College, where he attained his MBBS degree. Following this achievement, he ventured into a promising career as a physician.

However, destiny had charted a different course for Hazarika, one that resonated with his innermost aspirations. Unlike his contemporaries who gravitated towards the allure of the IAS and IPS, Hazarika harbored a fervent desire to represent India on the global stage through the Indian Foreign Service. Thus, despite his accomplishments in the medical field, he resolved to chart a new trajectory by commencing his preparations for the UPSC examination.

Through unwavering dedication and relentless perseverance, Hazarika triumphed in the UPSC examination of 2022, thereby realizing his longstanding dream of becoming an IFS officer. Individuals of his ilk serve as beacons of hope for the nation, embodying the spirit of self-sacrifice and dedication as they relinquish personal pursuits to champion the cause of representing India on the global platform.