UPSC Success Story: The Inspiring Journey Of IAS Srushti Deshmukh Securing AIR 5 In Her First Attempt!

New Delhi: UPSC success stories stand as beacons of inspiration, showcasing unparalleled levels of dedication and perseverance. The journeys of the toppers are not merely tales of achievement but epics of relentless effort and unwavering commitment towards their goal. Each year, thousands of aspirants sit for the UPSC Civil Services Exam, yet only a select few manage to secure their dream positions. Among these exceptional individuals is the remarkable Srushti Deshmukh, whose journey to success is a testament to her resilience and determination.

Hailing from the city of Bhopal, Srushti's story begins on March 28, 1996. Born to Jayant Deshmukh, an engineer in a private company, and Sunita Deshmukh, a dedicated teacher in a private school, her upbringing instilled in her the values of hard work and perseverance from an early age.

Srushti's academic prowess shone through her schooling years at Carmel Convent School in Bhopal, where she achieved a perfect 10 CGPA in Class 10 and an impressive 93 percent in Class 12. With her sights set on pursuing engineering, she embarked on her journey and successfully obtained a degree in Chemical Engineering in 2018. However, her ambitions extended beyond the realm of engineering as she concurrently began her preparations for the rigorous Civil Services Examination.

Determined to make her first attempt count, Srushti poured her heart and soul into her preparations. Her resolve paid off when she emerged triumphant, securing an All India Rank 5 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam of 2018, becoming the female topper of her batch. Her stellar performance in the mains, scoring 895 marks, and her composed demeanor during the interview round, where she secured 173 marks, underscored her exceptional aptitude and preparation.

Srushti's approach to preparation was methodical and disciplined. She meticulously jotted down her thoughts and focused on comprehensive newspaper reading, supplemented by insightful sessions watching Rajya Sabha TV. These habits not only enriched her knowledge base but also honed her analytical skills, crucial for success in the competitive examination.

In a serendipitous twist of fate, Srushti found love amidst the arduous journey of civil services preparation. During her training at the prestigious Lal Bahadur National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, she crossed paths with her future husband, IAS Dr. Nagarjuna B Gowda, a fellow batchmate. Their bond blossomed over shared aspirations and mutual respect, culminating in their union on April 24, 2022.

Srushti Deshmukh's journey from a determined aspirant to a successful civil servant and a loving partner exemplifies the power of perseverance, passion, and belief in oneself. Her story continues to inspire countless others, serving as a beacon of hope for those embarking on their own paths towards excellence.