topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BIHAR

Urban Local Body Election: Poling underway in 23 districts of Bihar

The results would be declared on December 30, said a senior officer of the state election commission (SEC).

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 09:34 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • Polling is underway for urban local bodies (ULBs) elections in Bihar
  • The results would be declared on December 30
  • Webcasting is being done from all the polling stations

Trending Photos

Urban Local Body Election: Poling underway in 23 districts of Bihar

Patna: Polling is underway for urban local bodies (ULBs) elections in Bihar on Wednesday amid tight security. The voting which began at 7 am will conclude at 5 pm. EVMs are being for the municipal elections. Patna municipal corporation (PMC) is among the 17 municipal corporations, two nagar parishads and 49 nagar panchayats where the voting is taking place on Wednesday.

The results would be declared on December 30, said a senior officer of the state election commission (SEC). As many as 61,94,826 electors (Male 32,60,259 and Female 29,34,317) are eligible to exercise their franchise in 1,529 wards across 23 districts, including Patna, Gaya, Ara, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur, said the official. The SEC has made elaborate arrangements for polling, including the deployment of security personnel in 7,088 polling booths and 286 mobile polling centres in 23 districts. Webcasting is being done from all the polling stations, officials said.

Live Tv

BiharBihar pollingbihar urban pollingurban local bodies in biharPatna Municipal Corporation

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!