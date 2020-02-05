US understands our security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir: Centre

The Centre on Wednesday (February 5) said in Lok Sabha that the United States (US) understands India's security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir and Washington has always "shown understanding" in this matter.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the US has also acknowledged the steps taken by Indian government to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Muraleedharan made the statement while replying to a question as to whether the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, has had any adverse effects on Indo-US relations. Muraleedharan added that the international community, including the US, was briefed about the Centre's move to junk Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"Matters related to the Constitution of India are sovereign in nature and do not concern other countries or international organizations. The government has proactively briefed members of the international community, including interlocutors in the US, regarding the rationale behind the abrogation of Article 370 and the normalization of the situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," said Muralidheeran in his written reply.

"The US government has shown understanding regarding the security challenges in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and, from time to time, has acknowledged the steps taken to restore normalcy," he added.