Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022: AAP promises 300 units of free electricity, 24-hour power supply

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday (September 16) promised to provide 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers, waive "inflated" bills and ensure 24-hour power supply if voted to power.

Wooing the farmers of the state, AAP senior leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced free electricity for farmers. AAP, which has decided to contest all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, alleged that the electricity tariff is so costly in the state that paying the bills is becoming difficult for people, PTI reported.

Further, Sisodia claimed that the UP government tells people "to either pay the electricity bill or be tagged as criminals".

"There are 38 lakh families in Uttar Pradesh who have been sent inflated electricity bills and the government is considering them as criminals. I want to tell these people that you support the Aam Aadmi Party and ensure that our party forms the government after the assembly elections. Tear the bills as soon as the government is formed. Everyone's outstanding bill will be waived. This is Arvind Kejriwal's guarantee," Sisodia said addressing a press conference.

On being asked about the CM face for UP, Sisodia said the party will take a decision when the time comes, adding that the UP Assembly elections will be contested under the leadership of Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP Rajya Sabha member and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Singh told reporters that Kejriwal fulfills his promises. "Whatever announcements have been made today, including providing 300 units of free electricity, are historic," Singh said.

It is to be noted that the AAP has made a similar promise of providing free electricity in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa where assembly polls are slated to take place next year.

(With PTI inputs)

