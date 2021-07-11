Arvind Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity if AAP comes to power in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (July 11) promised to provide 300 units of free electricity in Uttarakhand if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the state. Uttarakhand will witness Assembly elections in 2022.

Kejriwal who is on a one-day visit to Dehradun, addressing a press conference, made four promises to the citizens of Uttarakhand. “In terms of electricity, I guarantee four things. After our government is made, we will provide 300 units of free electricity. Farmers will receive free electricity. Old electricity bills will be waived off. It will take some time to provide 24-hour electricity, but we will do it,” ANI quoted the Delhi CM as saying.

Earlier, Kejriwal had promised 300 units of free electricity and unperturbed power supply in poll-bound Punjab if AAP comes to power in the state next year.

Comparing the work done by his government in Delhi with that by the BJP-led Uttarakhand government, Kejriwal said that the tasks which remain incomplete in Uttarakhand for 70 years have been completed in Delhi. He added, “Uttarakhand has decided to bring AAP to the state. I would like to give them faith that we will build good schools and work on electricity, water, farming and more.”

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the ruling BJP in the state which recently changed the Uttarakhand CM for the third time since 2017 Assembly polls, Kejriwal said, “Leaders of Uttarakhand have left no stone unturned to destroy the state. Both parties have made an arrangement from 2000 to loot the state after the other. The ruling party doesn't have CM. For the first time in 70 years, a party says its CM is useless.”

Further, he slammed Congress and said it does not have a leader. “Opposition doesn't have a leader. They are coming to Delhi for the past month to select a leader. Who will think about the development of Uttarakhand residents? Are these parties concerned about the people of U'khand? They do not care. They are only fighting for power,” the AAP chief claimed.

Setting the poll-pitch ahead of his visit today, Arvind Kejriwal had raised the issue of electricity on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Uttarakhand itself generates electricity, also sells it to other states. Then why so expensive electricity to the people of Uttarakhand? Delhi does not generate its own electricity, buys it from other states. Still, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity?"

Newly sworn-in Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had responded to Kejriwal’s claims and said, “He may have an agenda for election but our agenda is to give the best work to the people of the state. We are not working for the sake of elections. Development is the only challenge in front of us."

(With agency inputs)

