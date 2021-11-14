हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP forms election manifesto committee

The committee will be headed by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

File Photo

Lucknow: Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP has formed an election manifesto committee which will be headed by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

BJP MP and former Uttar Pradesh Police chief Brij Lal will be the vice-chairman of the committee, media co-in-charge for the state unit of the party Abhay Singh said on Sunday.

Members of Parliament Rajesh Verma, Vijay Pal Tomar, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Seema Dwivedi and Kanta Kardam, and party leader Pushkar Mishra will be members of the committee, he said.

Also Read: Those bringing up partition extending support to Taliban: Yogi Adityanath after Akhilesh Yadav’s Jinnah remark

