Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections phase 2: Key candidates whose fate will be decided on February 14

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh is geared up for the second phase of polling that is scheduled to take place on Monday (February 14, 2022). Votes will be cast in 55 Assembly seats in nine districts of the politically crucial state.

The 55 seats are spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur and there are 586 candidates in the fray in this phase with as many as five Ministers.

UP Assembly 2022 polls: Key faces contesting in phase 2 on Feb 14

Suresh Kumar Khanna:

Contesting Constituency: Shahjahanpur

Party: Bhartiya Janata Party

Current Cabinet Minister for Finance, Parliamentary Affairs, Medical Education

Gulab Devi:

Contesting Constituency: Chandausi

Party: Bhartiya Janata Party

Current State minister for Secondary Education.

Baldev Singh Aulakh:

Contesting Constituency: Bilaspur

Party: Bhartiya Janata Party

Current State Minister for Jal Shakti.

Mahesh Chandra Gupta:

Contesting Constituency: Badaun

Party: Bhartiya Janata Party

Current State Minister for Urban Development, Overall Urban Development, Urban Employment and Poverty Alleviation.

Chhatrapal Gangwar:

Contesting Constituency: Baheri

Party: BJP

Current Minister of State for Revenue.

Haider Ali Khan:

Contesting Constituency: Suar

Party: Apna Dal (S)

Dharam Singh Saini:

Contesting Constituency: Nakur

Party: Samajwadi Party

Azam Khan:

Contesting Constituency: Rampur

Party: Samajwadi Party

Abdullah Azam Khan:

Contesting Constituency: Suar

Party: Samajwadi Party

Dharmpal Singh:

Contesting Constituency: Aonla

Party: Bhartiya Janata Party

Kartik Rana:

Contesting Constituency: Deoband

Party: Samajwadi Party

Swami Omvesh:

Contesting Constituency: Chandpur

Party: Samajwadi Party

Munshi Rampal:

Contesting Constituency: Nehtaur

Party: Rashtriya Lok Dal

Kamal Akhtar:

Contesting Constituency: Kanth

Party: Samajwadi Party

Ziaur Rehman Barq:

Contesting Constituency: Kundarki

Party: Samajwadi Party

Mehboob Ali:

Contesting Constituency: Amroha

Party: Samajwadi Party

Bhagwat Saran Gangwar:

Contesting Constituency: Nawabganj

Party: Samajwadi Party

Earlier in 2017, of the 55 seats going to polls in this phase, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had bagged 38, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) had won 13 and the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could only get two each.

