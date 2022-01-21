Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases list of 85 more candidates, 15 women nominated

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday (January 21) released another list of 85 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Aditi Singh, who had resigned from Congress to join BJP, has been fielded from Rae Bareli. Asim Arun, who recently quit the IPS, will contest from Kannauj, a reserved seat.

Incumbent MLA Hariom Yadav, a distant relative of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, has been given a ticket from Sirsaganj. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Nitin Aggarwal, who also left the SP to join the saffron party, will contest from Hardoi.

Out of 85 candidates in the BJP list, 15 are women. Besides Aditi Singh, others are Anjula Mahor (Hathras), Salona Kushwah (Tilhar), Manju Tyagi (Sri Nagar), Asha Maurya (Mahmoodabad), Rajni Tiwari (Shahabad), Alka Arkvanshi (Sandila), Archana Pandey (Chhibramau), Sarita Bhadauriya (Etawah), Riya Shakya (Bidhuna), Pratibha Shukla (Akbarpur- Raniya), Nilima Katiyar (Kalyanpur), Manisha Anuragi (Rath), Ommani Verma (Naraini) and Krishna Paswan (Khaga).

With this, BJP has so far announced 195 candidates for the 403-seat UP Assembly election. The party had released the first list of 107 candidates on January 15, two more candidates on Tuesday and one more candidate on Wednesday, IANS reported.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases to be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

