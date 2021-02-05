Uttar Pradesh: Classes 6 to 8 likely to begin on this date, CM Yogi Adityanath's approval awaited

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Education Department is seeking permission to reopen schools in the state for classes 6 to 8 from February 15 and for classes 1 to 5 from March 1. The proposal has been sent to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow all schools in state to reopen, a final decision from him awaited, as per sources.

Earlier on February 2, the Chief Minister’s Office in a tweet in Hindi wrote, which roughly translates to: “According to the guidelines of the Government of India, the schools should be considered for starting classes from class 06 to class 12 in the next 10 days. These classes should be started only after a thorough assessment of the situation.”

In October 2020, the schools reopened for classes 9 to 12 in a graded manner. The schools along with the coaching institutes, outside the containment zones, were allowed to reopen in the state after October 15, 2020. SOPs were issued by the state government and centre for reopening.

As per SOP, the classes were to be held in shifts and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitization of premises was to be followed by schools. Students would attend classes on alternate days, i.e. half the students on one day and remaining half the next day. The same rules will likely be followed this time too.

Meanwhile, the practical exams fot Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2021 began on February 3. The examination would be conducted in two phases. The first phase from February 3, 2021, and the second phase from February 13, 2021. As for the theory examinations, they are scheduled to be conducted in April/ May.

All education institutions were shut in March 2020 as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal to reopen school has been sent after CM Adityanath ordered a fresh assessment on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

