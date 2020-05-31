हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh extends lockdown till June 30, govt offices to operate with 100 per cent strength

All religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will reopen from June 8 in the state. 

Uttar Pradesh extends lockdown till June 30, govt offices to operate with 100 per cent strength
File Photo

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (May 31) extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till June 30. The government, however, eased the restrictions in a phased manner outside the containment zones. 

"Religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will reopen from 8th June, state's Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

As per the advisory, markets will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm, while supermarkets will be allowed to open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Weekly markets in rural areas have been allowed to operate.

All government offices will operate with 100 per cent workforce. However, staggered timings will be followed: 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm, the guidelines added. 

Tags:
Uttar PradeshCOVID-19CoronaviruslockdownQuarantine
Next
Story

CIC scolds official for denying RTI data on stranded migrants, asks government to put it online
  • 1,82,143Confirmed
  • 5,164Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M31S

Government released unlock 1.0 guidelines after lockdown 4.0 for non-containment zones