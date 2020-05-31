Uttar Pradesh extends lockdown till June 30, govt offices to operate with 100 per cent strength

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (May 31) extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till June 30. The government, however, eased the restrictions in a phased manner outside the containment zones.

"Religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will reopen from 8th June, state's Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

As per the advisory, markets will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm, while supermarkets will be allowed to open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Weekly markets in rural areas have been allowed to operate.

All government offices will operate with 100 per cent workforce. However, staggered timings will be followed: 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm, the guidelines added.