Uttar Pradesh forms panel to probe Vikas Dubey's encounter and July 2 incident where 8 policemen were killed

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday (July 12, 2020) announced to form a one-member panel to probe into the encounter of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey and the incident that happened on the night of July 2 where eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were killed.

The official statement read, "The incident by Vikas Dubey and his associates on July 2-July 3, 2020, along with the incident on July 10, 2020, and the encounter between police and criminals at various places during this period is a subject of public importance."

It added, "Therefore, it is necessary to investigate in this regard."

The statement further said that the inquiry commission will be led by retired Justice Shashi Kant Aggarwal and the headquarters of this commission will be in Kanpur.

"The Commission will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident of Vikas Dubey and his associates on the night of July 2-3, 2020 in which eight police personnel were killed and other policemen were injured," the statement read.

It added, "The Commission will intensively investigate the encounter between police and Vikas Dubey on July 10, 2020. In addition, the Commission will also intensively investigate every encounter between police and criminals related to this case between July 2-3, 2020 and July 10, 2020."

The Commission will also look into Vikas Dubey's and his associates' relations with the police and other departments and individuals. It will also give their suggestions to prevent its recurrence in the future.

"This commission will complete its investigation within a period of two months from the date of issue of notification," said the official statement.

Earlier on July 11, the Uttar Pradesh government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe various aspects of Vikas Dubey, the cases that were registered against him and his alleged links.